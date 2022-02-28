Kolkata book fair kicks off to the delight of lovers of printed word

Bangladesh is the theme country from where 50 publishers are participating in the event.

Bangladesh is the theme country from where 50 publishers are participating in the event.

The eagerly-awaited Kolkata Book Fair got under way on Monday much to the relief of small publishers and the delight of the lovers of the printed word who still like to buy their books over the counter.

Inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the fair, which will go on till March 13, is being held after a gap of a little over two years, the longest book lovers in the city have been deprived of it.

It was last held from January 31 to February 9 in 2020 — just weeks before COVID-19 forced a nationwide lockdown — and the issue that dominated the event at the time was the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was strongly opposed by West Bengal.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet new readers, especially when they are curious to know about our new releases. It’s even more rewarding when somebody from a distant location comes to pick up a few books they want to buy but could not order online due to delivery issues. In 2020, we were acknowledged as the best small stall and the footfall had enhanced overnight,” said Bitan Chakraborty, founder of Hawakal Publishers and a writer himself, as he assumed his position at the stall.

Booklover Arpita Mandal, once upon a time a regular at the fair but who now lives in the Caribbean, was all set to fly back after a short visit to Kolkata when a personal setback forced her to postpone her return, giving her a chance to relive her memories after 16 long years.

“It was a yearly ritual when I was growing up, first with parents and then with friends. Initially it was Feluda and Byomkesh, then Nancy Drew and Agatha Christie. Even if the queues were long, one endured it because of books, food and friends. Many new Indian writers are now on the scene. In fact, a few of my contacts are now writers and their books will be released during the fair; I am so looking forward to visiting those stalls,” said the Jamaica-based Dr. Mandal, an associate professor at the University of West Indies.

Being held at the Central Park Grounds in Salt Lake City, the 45 th edition of the fair features 600 stalls, 200 little magazines and 20 countries.

Bangladesh, which celebrated 50 years of freedom in 2021, the year the fair could not be held, is the theme country from where 50 publishers are participating in the event.

“The book fair strikes an emotional chord with the city. I have been attending it since my school days, when it used to be held in the Maidan. I remember the lump in my throat when I saw the fire [at the venue] in 1997. I am so glad that it is finally being held after a gap of two years. The only thing I want changed is its loudness. Bookworms should be able to hear a writer clearing his throat,” said IPS officer Dyutiman Bhattacharya, who is posted as a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Howrah and is also a passionate cartoonist.