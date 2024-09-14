One person injured in Kolkata blast; explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag"

A person was injured in a blast that took place in central Kolkata on Saturday (September 14, 2024) a police officer said.

The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road.

"The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker," the officer said.

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he said.

