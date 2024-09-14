ADVERTISEMENT

One person injured in Kolkata blast; explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag"

Updated - September 14, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Kolkata

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital; the blast took place at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road

PTI

Representative image | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A person was injured in a blast that took place in central Kolkata on Saturday (September 14, 2024) a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road.

"The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker," the officer said.

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US