One person injured in Kolkata blast; explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag"

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital; the blast took place at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road

Published - September 14, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A person was injured in a blast that took place in central Kolkata on Saturday (September 14, 2024) a police officer said.

The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road.

"The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker," the officer said.

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he said.

