Kolkata-based initiative to employ reading rooms as a counter to online misinformation

A well-known Kolkata-based social initiative that aims at bring about communal harmony plans to start reading spaces across West Bengal with the purpose of weaning away the young from what is sarcastically known as ‘WhatsApp University’ and promoting the habit of reading among them.

The initiative, Known Your Neighbour (KYN), which regularly conducts heritage walks to bring out on the syncretic nature of the city, will begin with creating a space at its office in Mominpur by the end of this month as part of a campaign called Chair for the Reader.

“Recognising that social media platforms like WhatsApp are hardly reliable sources of information, we aim to foster a scientific mindset and promote social cohesion, peace, and harmony through encouraging and promoting the importance of reading books,” Sabir Ahamed, convenor of KYN, told The Hindu.

“To support this, we will organise regular storytelling sessions focussing on socially and culturally relevant issues. Our uniqueness lies in creating a dynamic reading space that will feature a curated selection of books on themes such as diversity, cohesion, plurality, history, travel, culture, heritage, and so on,” Mr. Ahamed said.

KYN has also found a place at Pandua, in Hooghly district, and is looking for a place at Barasat, to start similar facilities in the coming months. The campaign, according to the organisation, is being supported well by “sensitive people” in and around Kolkata.

“We welcome collaborative ventures with organisations and institutes in accomplishing our mission. We will introduce to the youth a wide range of books — both fiction and non-fiction — with the purpose of building scientific temper and promoting social cohesion,” the KYN convenor said.

According to the organisers, the project draws inspiration from theoretical frameworks such as ‘interactive multiculturalism’ (Amartya Sen, 2015), ‘cultural intimacy’ (Subhash Chandra Bose, 1928), and the role of ‘associational bonds’ in communal settings (Ashutosh Varshney, 2002), with the aim of creating a pool of curious mind, eager to learn logically, and unlearn misconstructions.

“With growing hatred and stigma amongst communities, it is very important that we reach a socially inclusive and cohesive space. The youth are the future of any country, but facts are not checked of whatever they learn from social media. Often times the spread of misinformation creates stigma and aids in discrimination. Chair for the Reader is our attempt at combating the spread of misinformation,” Todi Dutt Mazumder, a student of sociology at Sister Nivedita University and a campaign coordinator for KYN, said.