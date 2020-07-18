Kolkata airport extends flight curbs

Kolkata

18 July 2020 03:32 IST

Restriction on flights from six cities will be continue till July 31

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata has extended the restrictions on incoming flights from six cities till July 31.

Airport’s director Kaushik Bhattachrya said the extension was made on an appeal from the State government.

“The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July,” the airport tweeted from its official handle.

Incoming flights from the six cities were first cancelled from July 6 to July 19. West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had written to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, P.S. Kharola on June 30 urging him to stop flights to Kolkata from places of high COVID-19 prevalence.

The Kolkata Airport director said that the airport was operating about 90 flights daily — 45 arrivals and 45 departures. “Only special repatriation flights from international destinations are allowed after an approval from the State government,” he said.