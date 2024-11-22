Kolkata air quality moderate in November, industrial cities face challenges

An analysis of the air quality of prominent cities in West Bengal has revealed that Kolkata, the State’s capital, maintained ‘moderate’ air quality, and Siliguri recorded the cleanest air, but industrial cities Durgapur and Asansol are facing pollution challenges in the first two weeks of November.

“While Kolkata, the State’s capital, maintained moderate air quality with an average PM 2.5 level of 61 µg/m³, industrial cities like Asansol (95.2 µg/m³) and Durgapur (96.2 µg/m³) fell into the Poor and upper Satisfactory categories, highlighting the need for targeted interventions in industrial and urban zones,” a recent analysis of air quality of west Bengal have pointed out.

The latest air quality analysis was done by the Atlas AQ platform of Respirer Living Sciences, which has highlighted a diverse air quality scenario across West Bengal during the early winter period from November 3–16.

The findings indicate a clear divide between cities benefiting from effective urban management and those struggling with the impacts of industrial and vehicular emissions, a press statement said.

The report calls for enhanced measures to tackle pollution in urban and industrial centres including stricter enforcement of emission controls in industries, improved vehicular emission standards, and the expansion of green spaces in polluted regions. “The mixed trends in West Bengal demonstrate both progress and the need for immediate action. By focusing on industrial hotspots and urban infrastructure, the State can make significant strides toward cleaner air for all,” it said.

Ronak Sutaria, founder and CEO of Respirer Living Science said that these trends showcase the importance of region-specific strategies to tackle pollution. “While Kolkata’s air quality highlights moderate improvement, the challenges in industrial hubs like Asansol underline the pressing need for stricter pollution controls and sustainable urban development,” he added.