Kolkata: 41-year-old man opens fire on the New Delhi Rajdhani Express, none injured

The rouge passenger had taken a ticket for the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express but boarded another train, i.e., the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, from Dhanbad

October 13, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - Kolkata

ANI
A 41-year-old man reportedly opened fire inside the New Delhi Rajdhani Express after an altercation with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), according to a statement by the Eastern Railway.

Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

A 41-year-old man reportedly opened fire inside the New Delhi Rajdhani Express after an altercation with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), according to a statement by the Eastern Railway.

No injuries or casualties were reported in this incident, it said. "A trespasser, reportedly named Harvinder Singh, aged about 41 years and working in the Indian Army, who boarded the B-8 coach of the 12313 U.P. Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad with improper ticket started firing after an altercation with coach TTE," according to a statement by the Eastern Railway.

The rouge passenger had taken a ticket for the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express but boarded another train, i.e., the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, from Dhanbad, they said. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort of the train immediately apprehended the person, they added. The culprit was deboarded from the train at Koderma station and handed over to the state police, as per the statement.

Eastern Railway appeals to all passengers to board any train with a proper ticket only, Eastern Railway said in the statement.

