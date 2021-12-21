Kolkata

KMC election results 2021 | Trinamool Congress leads in 6 wards

Monks from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) wait outside a polling booth to cast their vote during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election began on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 morning with the ruling Trinamool Congress taking an early lead in six wards, SEC officials said.

"The counting began at 8 am. As per the early trends. The TMC has taken early leads in six wards so far" a State Election Commission official said.

The TMC has taken early leads in ward number 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.


