Killing of a canal- why environmentalists are opposing a multi-crore drainage project in Kolkata  

Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Environment Improvement Investment Programme consider the Churial Canal, which stretches across six wards of the city, “as simply a drain”, say activists and have devised a project to carry sewage using pipelines along the canal.

Construction work underway on the banks of the Churial Canal extension in south Kolkata | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

A few meters away from Thakurpukur Cancer Hospital in the southern fringes of Kolkata, about a dozen earth movers are working on constructing a pumping station which will move wastewater from one end of the Churial Canal to another. For the past few years, laying of sewage pipes along a 2.7 km stretch on the bed of the canal and construction of the pumping station have evoked concerns among environmental activists and a section of locals.

Churial is a 16 km natural canal which originates at Behala in the south of the city and culminates in the river Hooghly at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district.

A few weeks ago, a group of experts and environmental activists released a research report titled ‘Killing of The Churial Canal: Social & Environmental Impacts of ADB financed KEIIP Project’. The 50-page report published by advocacy groups Amra Ek Sachetan Prayas and Growthwatch raised questions over the laying of sewage lines through micro-tunnelling and construction of the pumping station in a waterbody that has existed naturally and is connected to a river.

Activists pointed out that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and KEIIP (Kolkata Environment Improvement Investment Programme) consider this living canal - stretching across six wards of the city - "as simply a drain" and have devised a project to carry sewage using pipelines along the canal.

Jayanta Ghosh, who resides in an area adjoining the Churial Canal, says because of its connection with the river, water in the canal would increase and decrease daily during high and low tide. Mr. Ghosh said a few decades ago, even small boats would ply in the canal. However, the current project may turn it into just another drain, he said, adding that the local population would be impacted by the canal's slow death.

Micro-tunnelling

Another issue pointed out by the locals and activists is micro-tunnelling, which involves laying of drainage pipes underneath the canal bed. The bigger immediate concern, however, is the shrinking of the canal bed due to the construction activity. With parts of the canal being covered after laying of the pipes and construction material and debris strewn along the banks, encroachers are taking over the canal, they lamented. Land which was earlier with the government is slowly changing hands and being transferred to private owners, Mr. Ghosh said.

River activist Tapas Das said till 2019, the Churial Canal was under the control of the Department of Irrigation. He asks how it landed in the hands of KMC and KEIIP. “While there are instances, in places such as Begar Khal in the western parts of Behala where the canal is being choked by locals and habitations coming up, what is heart-breaking in case of Churial Canal is that the government agencies are themselves changing the nature of the waterbody and robbing it of natural ability to carry water,” Mr. Das said. He also voiced apprehensions that the region might get flooded during the monsoon.

Madhurima Bakshi from the Department of Environmental Science, University of Calcutta, described the process of micro-tunnelling beneath the Churial Canal as “killing off a living ecosystem”. Emphasising the importance of a network of canal systems in maintaining ecological balance, Professor Bakshi said after the project was started many areas are facing severe waterlogging. “When it rains, large portions of Thakurpukur-Behala-Parnasree are submerged. People in this huge area struggle for clean water and face threat of venomous insects due to the project,” the report said.

The activists said even small efforts to generate awareness about the importance of the canal were met with opposition. Mr. Das said that South 24 Parganas Police did not allow permission for a cycle rally in September 2021 along the canal to generate awareness among the people.

Heavily silted

Civic officials however point out that Churial Canal has become heavily silted and requires dredging which may not be feasible economically. They say that many areas do not have proper drainage and the micro-tunneling will prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas, particularly Behala.

While KEIIP authorities refused to comment on record about the viability and implementation of the project, they pointed that the project is part of a mega infrastructure plan being funded through a “$100 million loan to continue to expand sewerage and drainage coverage, and provide sewage treatment in Kolkata”. The Asian Development Bank, Government of India and KMC had signed a “tranche 3 loan for the KEIIP project in New Delhi in October 2018”, they said.

However, locals and activists are demanding “restoration of the natural character of Churial Canal through re-excavation and redesigning the project” as well as allocation of adequate compensation for the affected communities. Vidya Dinker from Growthwatch, the Karnataka-based voluntary research and advocacy institution, cited the recent floods in Bengaluru and said attempts to convert a natural canal into a drain pipe is “ill-thought and badly conceived and a recipe for disaster".