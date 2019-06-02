Khattar hits back at Chautala

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit back at former CM and Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala for equating him with a “useless animal”, saying people have taught his party a lesson for using “such undignified” language.

Mr. Khattar took to his Twitter handle to express his displeasure over the INLD president’s remarks against him.

“Om Prakash Chautala ji, people have taught you a lesson for using such undignified language. You can violate dignity but my education is not like that. Will pray to the Almighty to give you good sense and bless with a long life,” Mr. Khattar said.

Stinging remarks

Mr. Chautala, in a meeting with party workers on Friday after being released on furlough, made stinging remarks against the Haryana CM.

“We call animals, who turn ineffective and useless khatter. This nakara (useless) has come to Haryana. Never thought he would get a chance (to rule the State)... It was like a heavy loss to the State,” he said.

The O.P. Chautala-led INLD suffered its worst-ever drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha election as the party’s all 10 candidates forfeited their security deposits. Its vote share dropped to 1.89%.

After a split in the party following a feud in the Chautala clan, its political graph nose-dived. Mr. Chautala’s grandsons floated a separate outfit — the Jannayak Janta Party.