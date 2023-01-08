Keshari Nath Tripathi, former West Bengal Governor Bengal and senior BJP leader, passes away at 88

January 08, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Former West Bengal Governor and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away at his home in Prayagraj on January 8, 2023. The late Tripathi,88, represented Allahabad South constituency as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for five terms and Jhunsi seat once.

The former Governor, who had a degree of law also served as the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly thrice between 1991 and 2004 and a Minister in State Government. He was considered instrumental in helping the party to make inroads among the Brahmin community which till early 1990s was voting for the Congress in large numbers in the politically crucial state.

After the BJP came to power in 2014, Tripathi was appointed the Governor of West Bengal and had additional charge of Bihar as well as Meghalaya and Mizoram for some time.

Pained by his demise: PM Modi

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed sorrow over his demise, calling him one of the strongest pillars of the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the late leader’s contribution in building the saffron party during 1990s. “Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well-versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in U.P. and worked hard for the State’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

The former Governor was suffering from multiple health complications and had contracted the Covid virus twice which adversely impacted his health.

A man of great substance: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Tripathi, describing him as “a man of great substance”.

A scholar, Tripathi had many books to his credit, Ms. Banerjee said.

“The memory of his tenure in our state will remain indelible in the hearts of the people of the state. He had a very sincere and cordial relationship with me,” she said in a statement.

“His death is an irreparable loss to the political world,” she said, extending condolences to the deceased politician’s family and followers.

Irreparable loss to society: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the death of Tripathi as an irreparable loss to society. “Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi was a senior and experienced politician having in-depth understanding of parliamentary rules and traditions. His death has caused irreparable loss to society,” said Mr. Adityanath.