Keep those with mild infections under isolation and not in health facilities: Mamata

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 2,964 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total case tally to 1,44,801.
The State also recorded 58 fatalities in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,909.
Kolkata recorded 16 deaths in and the North 24 Parganas 18. The district recorded more new infections than Kolkata. While the North 24 Parganas recorded 590 infections, Kolkata recorded 541. The State, however, recorded more recoveries than infections taking the discharge rate to 79.10%.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an administrative meeting suggested that those with mild infections be released from health facilities and kept under isolation. She said a separate record should be kept for those from neighbouring States who are seeking treatment in the health facilities here.
She directed police officials that alternative arrangements for the stay of the personnel should be made so that they do not crowd the barracks and the infection in the force can be contained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath