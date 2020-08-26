Keep those with mild infections under isolation and not in health facilities: Mamata

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal near 1.45 lakh; deaths cross 2,900

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 2,964 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total case tally to 1,44,801.

The State also recorded 58 fatalities in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,909.

Kolkata recorded 16 deaths in and the North 24 Parganas 18. The district recorded more new infections than Kolkata. While the North 24 Parganas recorded 590 infections, Kolkata recorded 541. The State, however, recorded more recoveries than infections taking the discharge rate to 79.10%.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an administrative meeting suggested that those with mild infections be released from health facilities and kept under isolation. She said a separate record should be kept for those from neighbouring States who are seeking treatment in the health facilities here.

She directed police officials that alternative arrangements for the stay of the personnel should be made so that they do not crowd the barracks and the infection in the force can be contained.