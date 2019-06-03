Kathua rape-murder case trial nearing completion

The trial in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir is nearing completion nearly a year after it began at a court in Punjab’s Pathankot, officials said on Sunday.
Defence lawyers are likely to complete their final arguments on Monday, they said, adding that the verdict is expected thereafter.
The day-to-day in-camera trial began in the first week of June last year at the district and session court in Pathankot after the Supreme Court directed that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir after lawyers in Kathua had prevented crime branch officials from filing the chargesheet in the case.
