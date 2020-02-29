Kashmiri students seekevacuation from Iran

Kashmiri students studying in Iran have urged India to arrange for their evacuation from the novel coronavirus-affected country, after facing quarantine in their campuses.

“The college administration has cancelled on-campus examinations for the time being. The authorities have suggested that we can return home till the situation improves here. We have been restricted to our campuses. The cancellation of flights has left us stranded. We want to return to J&K,” said Ejaz Ahmad, an MBBS student in Shiraz city of Iran.

Several other students have also raised SOS online. “The situation is getting worse day by day and the virus is spreading. All the tickets have been cancelled. We appeal to the External Affairs Ministry to evacuate us,” said a joint statement issued by Kashmiri students studying in the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in Iran.

Officials in Srinagar said that around 250 students from J&K study in Iran. The parents have urged the Centre to intervene. “In the wake of cancellation of flights, the Centre should evacuate the students in special flights. They are in distress there,” said Abdul Rashid, whose son studies medicine at a Tehran varsity.

NC MP Hasnain Masoodi on Friday called up External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and urged him to take steps to bring back the Kashmiri students.