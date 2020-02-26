‘Kartarpur Corridor will remain open’

CHANDIGARH

26 February 2020 01:49 IST

Apprehensions stem from Pakistan’s bad intent, says CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that the Kartarpur Corridor would remain open regardless of security concerns.

His remarks in the Assembly came amid the furore over Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta’s statement on the threat from the Kartarpur Corridor.

‘Issue over’

Capt. Amarinder said the apprehensions about a threat were “serious”, but they did not stem from the corridor but from Pakistan’s “bad intent”. “We will not let the Kartarpur Corridor be closed,” he said. “The DGP has apologised; everybody makes mistakes; even I make mistakes... This issue is over now. Let us concentrate on peace and ensure that the difficult times that Punjab had gone through do not recur.”

Advertising

Advertising

Capt. Amarinder said his government was in possession of classified documents that he could not circulate in the Assembly. “After meddling in Kashmir for long, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has only one task now: to disturb peace in Punjab,” he said. “Pakistan was blatantly trying to foment trouble in the State.”

Showing pictures of Chinese drones, the Chief Minister said these had been seized from a man swimming through the Ravi, but there might be others who had not been caught. “Who knows what their motive is,” he added. “What problem the ISI has with the Taliban, Iran or Balochistan, we don’t know. But what they have been doing in India is known to all. Earlier it was Kashmir, and now even Punjab is their target,” he said.

The Assembly passed a resolution seeking waiver of passport and a more simple process for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. It urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk Pakistan into cutting the $20 fee charged from Indian pilgrims.

Capt. Amarinder also rejected as baseless former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon’s charge against Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. “All cases referred to by Mr. Sekhon had been scrutinised through judicial processes, and no fresh evidence has been filed by the DSP,” he said.

Mr. Sekhon on Sunday had accused Mr. Ashu of masterminding a bomb blast at Gur Mandi in Ludhiana in 1992.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party raised slogans demanding action against Mr. Sekhon and Mr. Ashu. Then they staged a walkout.

Later, outside the Assembly, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded immediate dismissal of Mr. Ashu. Leader of the Opposition Harpal Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party demanded that criminal cases against Mr. Ashu be reopened.