‘Kartarpur corridor to be completed by Sept. 30’

The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday.

The corridor will link Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in Punjab in India with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan.

“The construction of the passage will be accomplished by September 30, well in time before the 550th Parkash Parb (birth anniversary) celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev,” said Mr. Singla.

BSF check-post

After the inspection of the site, the Minister said the length of the corridor on the Indian side was 4.2 km, with 3.6 km being a linear stretch equipped with median lights, carriageway and raised footpaths on both sides.

The remaining stretch comprises approach roads from the historic Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak and the BSF check-post on the international border. A world-class infrastructure would be in place for the devotees, said Mr. Singla.

The Minister said in view of increasing flow of pilgrims, the approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas were being upgraded.

He said the project would cost ₹116 crore, for which 62 acres have already been acquired. Additional 50 acres would be acquired for an integrated check-post by the Land Port Authority of India, he added.

To open in November

The corridor will facilitate passage to the historic gurdwara in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. The Kartarpur gurdwara is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab in India. Pakistan will build the corridor up to the Indian border from the gurdwara in Kartarpur.

The corridor will be thrown open to pilgrims in November this year to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.