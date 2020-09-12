Kangana Ranaut fan held in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut

Kolkata

12 September 2020 09:57 IST

A court has allowed him to be taken to Mumbai on a transit remand

A youth has been arrested by Mumbai Police in Kolkata for allegedly threatening Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the telephone. Palash Ghosh, a resident of Tollygunge in south Kolkata, was produced before a court, which allowed him to be taken to Mumbai on a transit remand.

Mr. Ghosh, who has claimed to be a fan of Kangana Ranaut, allegedly made two calls using voice over internet protocol to Mumbai. In one such call, he spoke to Mr. Raut and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences and asked him not to speak about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The youth also allegedly claimed to have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

“He was arrested yesterday by ATS Mumbai in connection with an FIR lodged by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. We sought his bail before the court saying that he has no connection with Bollywood or underworld and is just a gym instructor,” Anirban Guha Thakurta, the lawyer representing the accused said.

Mr. Guha Thakurta said that the court has allowed his transit remand and he will be produced before a court in Mumbai on September 14.