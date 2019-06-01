Kailash Choudhary a surprise induction

The induction of first-time BJP MP from Barmer, Kailash Choudhary, into the Union Cabinet — though a surprise — is tacitly linked with his victory over former BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh in the Lok Sabha election by a margin of 3.23 lakh votes in a challenging contest. Mr. Singh had crossed over to Congress before the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly election.

As the Jat face of the BJP, Mr. Choudhary, 45, has been an active Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker and was earlier elected an MLA from Barmer district’s Baytu seat. He raised the issues of national security and defence preparedness in the election campaign in the border constituency. He was made the Minister of State for Agriculture on Friday.

Two more Ministers

In addition to Mr. Choudhary’s entry, two Union Ministers of State from Rajasthan have been inducted into the Narendra Modi government in its second term, taking the number to three, which is less than five who occupied the Ministerial office during the first term. While Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s rank has been elevated to that of a Union Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal continues to be the Minister of State.

Mr. Shekhawat, 51, defeated Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in his home turf Jodhpur. He is known for his active use of social media and is the most followed Indian politician on Quora. He has been given the newly-introduced Jal Shakti portfolio.

Mr. Meghwal, 65, who defeated his cousin and Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal in Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency, has been elected for the third consecutive term. He has been made the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs as well as Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. He had taken voluntary retirement from Indian Administrative Service to join politics in 2009.

However, the exclusion of some veteran leaders, including Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal who fought and won the Lok Sabha polls from Nagaur as an ally of BJP after joining NDA, was unexpected, according to the political observers.

Ministers of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and P.P. Chaudhary were dropped, despite winning with handsome margins from Jaipur Rural and Pali.