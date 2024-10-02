GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors' mega rally on Mahalaya begins demanding justice for R.G. Kar Medical College victim

Medical practitioners rally at Esplanade demanding justice for raped doctor, improved safety measures, and end to intimidation in hospitals

Updated - October 02, 2024 04:51 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front protests. File

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front protests. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The mega rally organised by the Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front on Mahalaya (October 2, 2024), marking the beginning of Devi Paksha, began from College Street.

The rally, set to converge at Esplanade, saw a large turnout of medical practitioners, including common people, demanding justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Highlights: SC directs MEITY to appoint nodal officer for removal of posts divulging victim’s identity

Besides, they also protested against the culture of fear and intimidation within the state’s medical system.

Kolkata’s Durga Puja economy takes a major hit amidst ongoing R.G. Kar protests

The participants of the non-political rally carried national flags, placards with pictures of freedom fighters, and shouted slogans calling for justice.

“We are not in a ‘Puja’ or ‘Utsav’ mood, and we will continue protesting on the streets for Abhaya’s justice as long as our sister doesn’t get justice. Our movement will not stop until justice is served,” a protestor in the rally said.

Kolkata Police notification prohibiting gathering in heart of city sparks protests

Their demands focus on improved safety measures for hospital staff, an issue that has ignited widespread protests.

“Today is the 52nd day of our protest, and we are still facing attacks. There is no positive response from the state government toward meeting our safety and security demands,” said Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors.

Published - October 02, 2024 04:50 pm IST

