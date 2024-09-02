Junior doctors march to Kolkata’s Lalbazar seeking resignation of police commissioner

Junior doctors of different medical colleges here on Monday (September 2, 2024) took out a rally to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal alleging police inaction in stopping vandalism in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14.

The agitating medics also alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in the state-run hospital, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

Police put up guardrails on B.B. Ganguly Street leading to Lalbazar from College Square in north Kolkata to stop the rally from reaching the police headquarters.

The agitating junior doctors said that they will hold a peaceful march.

