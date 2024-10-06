GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors in Kolkata continue indefinite hunger strike demanding justice, workplace safety

The junior doctors started their hunger strike untill death on October 6 night after the state government missed the 24-hour deadline of fulfilling their demands

Updated - October 06, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Few junior doctors, protesting over the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital, begin their fast unto death, claiming that their demands were not fulfilled by the West Bengal government, in Kolkata, Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Few junior doctors, protesting over the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital, begin their fast unto death, claiming that their demands were not fulfilled by the West Bengal government, in Kolkata, Saturday, October 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the deceased woman trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace safety continued their hunger strike until death on Sunday (October 6, 2024) in the central part of the city's Dharmatala area.

Several senior doctors, who have been at the protest site since Saturday (October 6, 2024) night, are also planning to join their junior counterparts in the hunger strike.

Also read: Kolkata police announces plan for managing unforeseen protests during Durga puja

"The support of these people gives us the courage, the enthusiasm to continue our protest against the gruesome murder of our sister. We are happy to see that people have not forgotten that justice is yet not given and attacks on doctors are still on and the state government has no serious note of our demands," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating doctors, told media.

The junior medics started their hunger strike untill death on Saturday night after the state government missed the 24-hour deadline of fulfilling their demands by 8.30 pm on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

They had on Friday (October 4, 2024) begun a sit-in demonstration at the Dorina crossing in Dharmtatala area following an alleged assault by Kolkata Police personnel.

To maintain transparency, the junior medics have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where their colleagues are holding the strike.

The six doctors who were sitting on the fast were identified as Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, SSKM Hospital's Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

Gender sensitive anti-sexual harassment slogans rule Durga Puja pandals in Bengal to raise awareness

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said.

A large number of common people gathered at the protest site and a few celebrities also joined them at the protest site since Saturday night.

Two junior doctors during their fast unto death, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct 5, 2024.

Two junior doctors during their fast unto death, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

On Friday (October 4, 2024), the junior doctors had called off their 'total cease work', which had crippled healthcare services at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

The protesting doctors emphasised that securing justice for the deceased woman medic remains their foremost priority.

West Bengal’s protesting resident doctors announce hunger strike until demands are met

Removal of Health Secretary

Among the other nine demands, they called for the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, as well as accountability for the alleged administrative incompetence and corruption in the Health department.

Other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

Published - October 06, 2024 11:38 am IST

