ADVERTISEMENT

Junior doctors call for capital punishment in R.G. Kar rape-murder case

Updated - November 02, 2024 12:32 pm IST - Kolkata, West Bengal

Junior doctors in Kolkata demand CBI action and capital punishment for rape and murder case perpetrators, seeking justice

ANI

West Bengal Junior Doctors take out a torch rally demanding justice for the victim of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident in Kolkata on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

In the wake of the rape and murder case at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College, junior doctors have called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rajdeep, a junior doctor, emphasised the need for severe consequences. "We want the CBI to take strict action against those involved. Capital punishment should be given to all the accused," he stated, underscoring the widespread anger and demands for justice within the medical community.

Not upset about failing to meet Amit Shah, may get chance later: Parents of R.G. Kar victim

Dr. Rajdeep also urged the CBI to compile a comprehensive chargesheet, noting the importance of including names that may not have been mentioned initially.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A strong chargesheet should be made against those whose names have not been included in it,” he added. As November 9 marks 90 days since the incident, Dr. Rajdeep affirmed that the protests will continue until justice is served. “On November 9, we will exhibit all the major events that have taken place so far in this case. I want to say that we will not stop; the protest will continue,” he asserted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

R.G. Kar case

Earlier on October 22, the junior doctors protesting over the R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder case in Kolkata ended their hunger strike after a two-hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The tragedy unfolded on August 9, when the postgraduate medical trainee was found dead in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing their solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata. The second-year medical student was found dead at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of the college.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US