Junior doctors call for capital punishment in R.G. Kar Medical College Case

Junior doctors in Kolkata demand CBI action and capital punishment for rape and murder case perpetrators, seeking justice

Updated - November 02, 2024 11:54 am IST - Kolkata, West Bengal

ANI
West Bengal Junior Doctors take out a torch rally demanding justice for the victim of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident in Kolkata on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

West Bengal Junior Doctors take out a torch rally demanding justice for the victim of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident in Kolkata on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

In the wake of the rape and murder case at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College, junior doctors have called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rajdeep, a junior doctor, emphasised the need for severe consequences. "We want the CBI to take strict action against those involved. Capital punishment should be given to all the accused," he stated, underscoring the widespread anger and demands for justice within the medical community.

Not upset about failing to meet Amit Shah, may get chance later: Parents of R.G. Kar victim

Dr. Rajdeep also urged the CBI to compile a comprehensive chargesheet, noting the importance of including names that may not have been mentioned initially.

“A strong chargesheet should be made against those whose names have not been included in it,” he added. As November 9 marks 90 days since the incident, Dr. Rajdeep affirmed that the protests will continue until justice is served. “On November 9, we will exhibit all the major events that have taken place so far in this case. I want to say that we will not stop; the protest will continue,” he asserted.

R.G. Kar case

Earlier on October 22, the junior doctors protesting over the R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder case in Kolkata ended their hunger strike after a two-hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The tragedy unfolded on August 9, when the postgraduate medical trainee was found dead in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing their solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata. The second-year medical student was found dead at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of the college.

Published - November 02, 2024 11:51 am IST

Kolkata / West Bengal / medical staff / government health care / death / sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / justice and rights

