Judge hearing Anubrata Mondal’s case receives threat demanding his immediate release

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in West Bengal.

The Judge hearing the case of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Tuesday received a threat letter seeking the immediate release of the party leader.

Rajesh Chakraborty, Judge of the Special CBI Court in Asansol, received a letter which stated that if Mr. Mondal was not granted bail then his family members will be implicated in a false N.D.P.S Act.

“You are hereby requested to release bail of … Anubrata Mandal immediately. Otherwise, your family will face N.D.P.S (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case commercial quantity. This is for your information,” the letter said.

The sender of the letter identified himself as Bappa Chatterjee, the head clerk of the Executive Magistrate Court Purba Bardhaman. However, Mr. Chatterjee denied having sent the letter and said that his signature was forged. “This is not my signature. It is a fake letter. I have let my superiors know,” he said.

The Judge forwarded the letter to the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court. The development came a day before Mr. Mondal is likely to be produced before the Court in Asansol.

Mr. Modal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with cross border cattle smuggling scam on August 11.

The Trinamool leader’s 14-day CBI custody will end on Wednesday. According to CBI, they have seized fixed deposits valuing ₹16.97 crore in the name of family members of the leader.

During the day, a team of CBI visited the additional district sub-registrar’s office here in Birbhum to inquire about properties registered in his name or in the name of the relatives. The team was present at the registrar’s office for several hours. Over the past few days, the CBI has conducted searches at several rice mills in Birbhum that are allegedly owned by Mr. Mondal’s relatives.

Cattle smuggling incident

In a development that is related to smuggling of cattle a milk container carrying cattle met with an accident in Purulia district of the State. The container bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh was enroute Hooghly from Bihar. The vehicle had 22 cattle and five died in the accident. The police have started an investigation in the case.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at the Trinamool Congress government on the issue and alleged that authorities were trying ‘to innovate & find novel ways to smuggle cattle’. “Seeking inspiration from Pushpa movie, an Amul (milk) Container was being used to move cattle at Purulia. It got exposed as the vehicle met with accident & skidded off road,” Mr. Adhikari said.