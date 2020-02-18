Kolkata

JU V-C calls for peaceful students’ polls

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das has appealed to all stakeholders of the institute to “remain calm and maintain peace” during students’ union polls on February 19. Mr. Das expressed hope that the “long-standing tradition of cooperation and harmony on university campus would be upheld” on the day.

Students’ union polls would be held at the State university after a gap of three years. The ABVP and the SFI have been accusing each other of trying to thwart their campaign.

