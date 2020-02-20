Kolkata

JU students’ union polls peaceful

Students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Wednesday.  

Elections held after a gap of three years; results today

The students’ union elections in the Jadavpur University, held after a gap of three years, passed off peacefully on Wednesday, with the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India claiming they received a good response from the students.

A university official said no untoward incident was reported in the elections in both Arts and Engineering faculties, that began at 10 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m.

Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, in a statement, thanked all sections of the university for the smooth conduct of the elections.

SFI’s Jadavpur University unit leader Ushashi Pal said a large number of students voted enthusiastically. “We were cautious of not falling into the ABVP’s trap and asked our activists and supporters to be careful so that the election process was not disrupted,” Mr. Pal said.

The ABVP had put its candidates for the first time in the polls of JU, known as a hotbed of the Left-wing politics. “We were careful so that the SFI or other Left unions could not instigate any trouble,” ABVP’s JU unit leader Shyamasree Karmakar said.

The results will be declared on Thursday.

