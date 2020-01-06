JNU violence: ‘fascist surgical strike,’ says Bengal CM Mamata

Describing the violence at the Jawaharlal National University (JNU) on Sunday as a “fascist surgical strike”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged students to “unite and fight together against the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre”.

She described the attack as a “dangerous planned attack on democracy”.

“They are torturing the professors also. It is disturbing not only for me but for all,” Ms. Banerjee told journalists, adding that such a development had never occurred in the country. “While they send the goons of the BJP, they kept the police inactive,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said, adding that as someone who started her political life as a student leader, she understood the issues relating to student politics.

“In a democracy, governments will come and go but they will have to work under the Constitution. One does not have the right to do whatever they think only because they have majority,” she added.

On Sunday night, Ms. Banerjee condemned the “brutality unleashed against students/ teachers in JNU”. A Trinamool Congress delegation, led by former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, was going to Delhi to show solidarity with the JNU, she said.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh questioned Ms. Banerjee’s silence when Union Minister Babul Supriyo was heckled at the Jadavpur University or when State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced protest at the varsity.

“The crocodile tears shed by Ms. Banerjee [on JNU violence] make us suspicious that on whose side she is, those who are against the country ..,” Mr. Ghosh asked.