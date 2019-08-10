Kolkata

J&K govt. airlifts 20 more ‘troublemakers’ to Agra

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities airlifted a fresh batch of 20 “potential troublemakers” from Srinagar to Agra, officials said here on Friday.

The people, who have a history of being involved in separatist activities, were taken out of Kashmir Valley in a special Indian Air Force plane, they said.

They are alleged to be active members of separatist groups in Kashmir Valley. They were taken in a special IAF plane to Uttar Pradesh and lodged in Agra Central Jail.

The authorities had airlifted 25 people, including president of Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mian Qayoom, on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of constitutional changes made by the government.

Besides Qayoom, Mubin Shah, an office-bearer of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, was also part of the group.

Mr. Qayoom is a noted lawyer and has been representing many cases in which separatist leaders have been booked by the police.

