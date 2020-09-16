Jharkhand HC rejects man’s plea for relief

BHUBANESWAR

16 September 2020 00:10 IST

The Jharkhand High Court has rejected anticipatory bail application of a man accused of circulating a post through a WhatsApp group indicating that a woman of Malaysian origin was responsible for spreading coronavirus.

The plea came up for hearing in the court of Justice Mr. Rongon Mukhopadhyay in Jharkhand HC, Ranchi, on September 9.

The petitioner Snesh Nah Yadav, a government employee, had applied for anticipatory bail apprehending his arrest in connection with a case filed in Jharia police station in Dhanbad district. According to the judgment, “The post prompted comments targeting a particular community.”

Advertising

Advertising