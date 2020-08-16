Jamia Masjid, Vaishno Devi shrine to reopen

Prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Kashmir Valley and pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu will resume after a closure of five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After consultations and suggestions, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar will be reopened for prayers from August 18th,” said a spokesman of the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, a caretaker body of the mosque. The body has appealed worshippers to adhere to health regulations and standard operating procedure.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board threw open the shrine for devotees on Sunday morning. Only 2,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine per day.