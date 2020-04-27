Jalandhar-based media house office is ‘hotspot’

With 78 positive cases of COVID-19 being so far detected in Jalandhar, the district has become the latest hotspot in Punjab. Among these, as many as 27 are either employees of the Jalandhar-based media house Punjab Kesari group or their contacts, a senior official told The Hindu.

“Out of the 78, there are 27 cases, which include employees of Punjab Kesari group and their contacts. The sample of first employee, who showed symptoms, was taken and sent to Amritsar. The reports came in around two days and the person was quarantined soon. However, till the time he was sampled, he continued to work. So, probably the infection spread in that time. After the first case, we sampled the rest of the employees — around 200 who were working in that complex,” said Shena Agarwal, Chief Administrator Jalandhar Development Authority.

“The area has been sealed. All the positive cases are in civil hospital at isolation facility. And all contacts are home quarantined,” she said.

Punjab reported one more COVID-19 related death, taking the tally to 19, according to an official statement. The Health department said the patient who died was from Patiala district. The State also reported 8 fresh cases, it added.