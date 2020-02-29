Jaipur Metro phase II report ready: Gehlot

The much-awaited launch of work on Jaipur Metro’s second phase, establishment of a start-up incubation centre in Bharatpur and development of the Mansa Mata reserve in Jaipur district as a leopard conservation area were among the announcements made in reply to the debate on the State budget in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The budget, in which no new tax was levied and a total relief worth ₹130 crore was provided, was presented on February 20. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said in his reply to the debate on Thursday that the project report of Jaipur Metro phase-II was ready, while the long-term plan was to connect the State capital with four satellite towns.

He also accused the BJP government at the Centre of not providing enough financial assistance to the State for various projects and asked the Opposition MLAs to make “collective efforts” to get the Centre’s help.