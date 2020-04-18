Jail inmates hold violent protests

A section of inmates at the Jalpaiguri correctional home in West Bengal held a violent protest on Saturday, demanding that they be granted bail due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The correctional facility houses around 1,400 prisoners in eight wards, and of them, 550 inmates staged the protest citing a Supreme Court directive, they said. The inmates threw stones and indulged in vandalism, and the protest continued for five hours before senior officials held talks with them and pacified them.

Around 50-60 inmates led the others in the protest, said Chief Disciplinary Officer Ashim Acharya. The trouble started in the morning but jail authorities pacified the prisoners, he said, adding that they were then provided masks and sanitisers. Around noon the protest started again and the prisoners started hurling stones and damaged three CCTV cameras. Some inmates tried to escape, officials said. A large number of police personnel, including RAF, were deployed.