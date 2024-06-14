Jadavpur University to start new UNICEF-developed programme on post-pandemic behaviour change

Programme modules offer communication skills to engage with a society changed by the pandemic, aiming to promote health, education, and empowerment messages to a diverse audience

Jadavpur University is starting a new programme, developed with technical support from UNICEF, that aims at handling behavioural changes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly-designed programme, called ‘Communication for Social and Behaviour Change’, will be inaugurated on July 2. “This innovative course marks a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to integrate contemporary communication strategies into the broader framework of social and behaviour change initiatives,” a university statement said.

“Post-COVID, UNICEF was of the view that there is a change in social outlook of human beings; and that’s how we developed certain modules based on communication skills: how it is important for one to communicate with other sectors in the society. This course is important because UNICEF feels that every individual must know certain communication theories, particularly those serving the society on a larger scale,” Imankalyan Lahiri, professor of International Relations at the university, told The Hindu.

Effective communication

“Designed to provide students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, the course aims to equip them to effectively engage communities and foster positive behavioural transformations,” Prof. Lahiri said.

The July 2 event will feature prominent speakers from UNICEF and faculty members from Jadavpur University. “Their insights and experiences in the field of social and behaviour change communication will enrich the event and provide valuable learning opportunities for attendees,” the university said in its statement.

It said the course is rooted in Communication for Social and Behaviour Change (CSBC) modules developed by UNICEF, designed to empower individuals and communities with the knowledge and skills needed to promote health, education, and overall well-being through effective communication strategies.

Multi-channel approach

The CSBC modules cover a wide range of topics, including health, nutrition, hygiene, sanitation, education, child protection, and gender equality. Emphasising the importance of culturally sensitive, community-centric communication, these modules use a multi-channel approach, combining mass media, digital platforms, and interpersonal communication to ensure that messages are accessible to diverse audiences and to reinforce key behaviours through repeated exposure.

“UNICEF’s involvement in the development of this course underscores its commitment to fostering positive behavioural changes and enhancing the well-being of children and families. By partnering with Jadavpur University, UNICEF aims to ensure that future generations of leaders and change-makers are equipped with the tools they need to create a better world,” Prof. Lahiri said.

