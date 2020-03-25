ITI, IISER Berhampur join forces to manufacture hand sanitisers

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Odisha’s Berhampur joined hands to manufacture hand sanitisers.

ITI Berhampur staff with the support of chemistry department of IISER, Berhampur, has started making hand sanitisers and providing them for free to the administration.

“Realising the extreme scarcity of hand sanitisers in the local market and its importance for the employees and emergency service workers on duty, we decided to meet the demand by producing it locally,” said ITI Berhampur principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy.

They have already made 350 bottles of 30 ml hand sanitiser that can be easily carried in the pocket. On Monday, the bottles were handed over to Berhampur Municipal Corporation commissioner and Ganjam Chief District Medical Officer. “The BeMC Commissioner told us that they will provide us necessary materials for production to cater to the rising demand,” said Mr. Panigrahy.

According to IISER, Berhampur, head of chemistry department, Rakesh Pathak, the hand sanitiser strictly adheres to the World Health Organisation guidelines. It was produced in the chemistry lab of IISER, Berhampur, by Mr. Panigrahy, three staff members of ITI, Berhampur, along with faculty members of the chemistry department of the IISER. “Our hand sanitiser is of better quality than the ones being sold in market at higher price,” said Mr. Panigrahy.