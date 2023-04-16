Issues of ground subsidence at East West Metro in Kolkata’s Bowbazar resolved, says official 

April 16, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST

Kolkata

Issues related to ground subsidence during the ongoing tunnelling of East West Metro project in Kolkata’s Bowbazar stretch has been resolved, Roop N. Sunkar, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, said on Sunday.

“There were some issues related to collapse of the earth over the machines [tunnel boring machines]. Now the problem is solved. Whatever the technological involvements were there have been sorted out,” Mr. Sunkar said. He added that contractors had started their work and all support to prevent further collapse had been made at the subsidence site.

In October 2022, more than 10 houses developed cracks due to tunnelling work and over 100 residents had to be shifted out. This is the third instance of ground subsidence due to tunnelling work in the last four years.

During the day, Mr. Sunkar along with other Metro officials went to see Bowbazar area where disasters have hampered the progress of work. “All the arrangements have been made to address the issue and works at Bowbazar will be over by December, 2023,” a press statement by Metro Railway, Kolkata, said.

The official along with H.N. Jaiswal, Managing Director, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), inspected Howrah Maidan Metro station where he inspected different passenger amenities such as lifts, escalators and ticket counters.

“He also conducted trolley inspection from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade Metro station under the river Hooghly. On his way to Esplanade Shri Sunkar passed through the tunnel under the river Hooghly and inspected a Cross Passage,” a statement by Metro Railway Kolkata said.

On April 12, the East West Metro achieved a new milestone when a rake completed a journey under the bed of river Hooghly through a tunnel 32 meters below from the water level. The metro officials also held inspection at Howrah Metro station, which would be the deepest Metro station in the country where they enquired about different technical parameters of the station and took stock of the passenger amenities.

Mr. Sunkar also expressed hope that by the end of the year, the services of East West Metro from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan which includes the tunnel under river Hooghly would be ready to be operational.

East West Metro is a mega infrastructure project that aims to connect Howrah Maidan to Rajarhat along the 16.6 km route. At present 9.1 km line from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah is operational. The ground subsidence due to tunnelling work along the Bowbazar has resulted in significant delays in the operation along the entire route.