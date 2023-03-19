ADVERTISEMENT

ISF MLA Naushad Siddique attacked in Kolkata, one held

March 19, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - Kolkata

Siddique, a strong critic of the Mamata Banerjee Government, was recently released on bail after being arrested during a protest rally in the city in January

PTI

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddique. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddique was attacked in Kolkata while he was addressing a programme, and the accused has been arrested, police said.

Mr. Siddique was addressing the protesting State Government employees, who have been demanding a hike in dearness allowance (DA), in the Maidan area on Saturday when the incident happened, they said.

As the ISF legislator was ending his speech, a man suddenly got up on the dais and asked him what he has done for minorities. In reply, the MLA said he does not do anything specifically for any community, but soon the man raised his hand and tried to slap him.

He ended up pushing Mr. Siddique.

People present at the spot, who were stunned by the sequence of events, soon overpowered the man, landing him a few punches. Mr. Siddique, who was on the mic, was heard saying, "Don't do anything to him, please be calm. This is a drama. Let the police take him away."

Mr. Siddique, a strong critic of the Mamata Banerjee Government, was recently released on bail after being arrested during a protest rally in the city in January.

The man, who allegedly attacked Mr. Siddique, was identified as a resident of Bankra in Howrah district. He was arrested after being rescued by the police, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

