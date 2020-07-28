Invoke NSA in abduction, murder case, says Yogi

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to consider evoking the National Security Act against a person who allegedly murdered his friend and made a ransom call for ₹20 lakh to his family in Kanpur Dehat.
The body of the victim, Brijesh Kumar, an employee of a weighbridge company, was recovered from a well in the Devrahat area 12 days after he went missing, said the police. On July 17, Kumar’s family had lodged a complaint with the Bhognipur police when he did not return home from work on July 16. They also received a ransom call for ₹20 lakh.
Kanpur Dehat SP Anurag Vats said the accused, Subodh Sachan, a truck driver and a ‘friend’ of the victim, had been arrested. Sachan first lured Kumar to meet him on July 16 night and in a car, offered him a soft drink laced with sleeping pills, following which Kumar lost consciousness, said the SP.
Sachan then used a rope to kill Kumar and drove the car to Devrahat where he dumped the body in a well, Mr. Vats said. A few hours later, Sachan made a ransom call to Kumar’s family, he allegedly confessed to the police. Amid allegations that the police had made lapses in the case, and parallels being drawn with the Kanpur lab technician kidnap and murder case, Mr. Vats clarified that Kumar had been murdered a few hours prior to the ransom call. Mr. Vats said Sachan had a debt of ₹4-₹5 lakh for the two trucks he had purchased.
Mr. Adityanath also asked officials to fix accountability in the case. He announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the victim.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath