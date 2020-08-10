Infant dies in ambulance

A one-year-old boy died inside an ambulance when its driver and accompanying pharmacist allegedly took a long lunch break in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Niranjan Behera and his wife Gita from Ambajoda village under Betanati police station had admitted their son to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. When his condition worsened, the doctors referred him to SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack. The ambulance had barely travelled 3 to 4 km when the driver and the pharmacist stopped for lunch.

Mr. Behera pleaded with them to rush them to Cuttack, but in vain. “The two came after about 90 minutes,” alleged a relative.

When the infant became motionless, the two took them to Community Health Centre, Krushnachandrapur, where doctors declared him dead.