Kolkata

Infant dies in ambulance

A one-year-old boy died inside an ambulance when its driver and accompanying pharmacist allegedly took a long lunch break in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Niranjan Behera and his wife Gita from Ambajoda village under Betanati police station had admitted their son to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. When his condition worsened, the doctors referred him to SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack. The ambulance had barely travelled 3 to 4 km when the driver and the pharmacist stopped for lunch.

Mr. Behera pleaded with them to rush them to Cuttack, but in vain. “The two came after about 90 minutes,” alleged a relative.

When the infant became motionless, the two took them to Community Health Centre, Krushnachandrapur, where doctors declared him dead.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 11:28:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/infant-dies-in-ambulance/article32320542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story