Industrial workers faced with widespread hunger

Industrial labourers from other States, who have been rendered jobless by the lockdown, are faced with widespread hunger at their habitations in Sitapura and Sanganer industrial areas near Jaipur. The State government’s Labour Department is yet to ascertain their number.

The inter-State workers came here from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Activists working for extending relief in the industrial areas said on Wednesday that the majority of workers had not been paid by their contractors, while their landlords were pushing them to leave their rooms and the kirana stores were refusing to sell provisions to them.

Jaipur Collector Joga Ram had issued an order on March 26, asking the industry owners to make the payment of wages to workers for the month and arrange food and other provisions for them through industrial associations.

Even after the exodus on March 30, a huge number of labourers has been left behind in the two industrial areas. Following the Collector’s visit to the areas, the Labour Department started a survey to find out the number of those who needed immediate assistance.

Civil rights groups, working under the banner of Jan Prayaas, said since the labourers had cooking arrangements at home, they should be provided with dry rations for a month, irrespective of their numbers and whether the industry does anything or not.

Memorandum submitted

In a memorandum submitted to State Labour Secretary Neeraj K. Pawan, Jan Prayaas said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s assurance that “no one would go to bed hungry during the lockdown” should be implemented universally. “The distribution of dry rations must begin now and in all earnestness and swiftness for all,” PUCL-Rajasthan president Kavita Srivastava said.

Mukesh Goswami of Rajasthan Unorganised Labour Union said the distribution of food packets by the administration was ad hoc and unsystematic.

“We have now begun redistributing 2,000 packets a day in the industrial areas,” he said.