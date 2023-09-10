ADVERTISEMENT

India will be renamed as Bharat; statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed: Bengal BJP leader

September 10, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Kolkata

TMC spokesperson alleged that the BJP was trying to "divert attention from real issues as it is afraid of the Opposition INDIA alliance"

PTI

Those against the change of name can leave the country, said Bengal BJP leader and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader from West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh on September 10 said that India will be renamed as Bharat and statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed.

The Medinipur MP said that those against the change of name can leave the country.

Speaking at 'Chai pe Charcha' programme in Kharagpur city, which falls under his constituency, the former BJP national vice president said, "When our party comes to power in West Bengal, we will remove all statues of foreigners in Kolkata."

"India will be renamed as Bharat. Those not liking it are free to leave the country," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Sinha, another senior BJP leader from the State, said a country cannot have two names and this is the correct time to change the name as world leaders are present in New Delhi to attend the G-20 summit.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Santanu Sen alleged that the BJP was trying to "divert attention from real issues as it is afraid of the Opposition INDIA alliance".

Opposition parties led by Congress have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha polls due next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US