India Post to launch free digital locker service today

For the first time in India, the Department of Posts is starting a free digital parcel locker service to allow addressees to collect their consignments from specified post offices at their convenience.

As a pilot, the service will be launched in Kolkata on Thursday and is expected to help the growing population of professionals who often miss out receiving parcels because they are away at work and have no one at home to receive the consignment.

“The locker system is common in several countries in southeast Asia and in Europe. We are finally introducing it in India, starting with Kolkata,” Postmaster General (Kolkata Circle) Amitabh Singh told The Hindu.

To begin with, the facility will be available in two post offices in the city — at the Nabadiganta IT Post Office in Sector 5 of Salt Lake City — where the inauguration will take place on Thursday — and another in New Town.

These are two neighbourhoods where most I-T companies are concentrated and where hundreds of professionals from other cities live and work. They are usually not home when the postman arrives, and many of them don’t like to receive personal consignments at their workplaces.

“The service will save us the trouble of sending the postman to the same address with the same parcel again and again,” Mr. Singh said.

The addressee will have to give a locker number as the address, upon which India Post will drop the parcel into the locker, which will remain accessible for seven days — any time of the day — through an OTP. “There will be no human involvement in the receipt. The receiver can just walk into the post office, any time of the day or night, and open the locker with the help of an OTP,” Mr. Singh said.

The facility will be available, as of now, only for consignments received through registered post or speed post. “But going forward, we may consider extending the locker service to even private courier companies. Just like you can use an ICICI card in an HDFC ATM, you can collect a consignment delivered by another courier from an India Post locker,” the officer said.

Amazon may join

Mr. Singh also didn’t rule out the possibility of buyers putting down a locker number as their address when making purchases from Amazon. India Post is already the most preferred courier agent for Amazon in eastern India and such a tie-up with Amazon will not only be beneficial to the customer but also bring revenue to the government. It will also save the Amazon delivery agent the trouble of returning to the addressee’s doorstep with the same consignment.