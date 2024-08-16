The massive protests in Kolkata in the small hours of Independence Day over the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder are being seen by many as a revival of the old spirit of revolutionary Bengal, where people — in this case women — cutting across economic and social status but unified by a cause hit the streets in anger.

Many elderly people who have had a ringside view of the post-Independence history of Kolkata — a city long accustomed to rallies and protest marches — say they have never quite seen something like what happened on the night of August 14, when tens of thousands of women (and also men) stepped out of their homes to raise their voice against the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital on August 9.

The power of the common people, magnified by countless videos of the protests circulating on social media, so rattled the West Bengal government that it issued circulars on August 15 asking all employees, including teachers, to compulsorily report for work the following day just because a Leftist organisation called for a 12-hour bandh on that day.

“I have never witnessed anything so spectacular in my life when the streets teemed with bright candlelight. I was glad to see three generations of women stepping out of their houses in solidarity with the young victim of a gruesome incident. This leaves an important mark in the city’s history,” said Arabinda Dasgupta, a septuagenarian who runs Kolkata’s oldest existing bookshop, Dasgupta & Co.

Renowned writer Amar Mitra, also in his seventies, stepped out with his family at midnight to join the young protesters. “Kolkata is famous for rallies. It is known as michil nagari — or city of processions. But what happened on the night of August 14 was different from everything else; it was called and planned by the common people, by the young generation,” he said.

According to him, social media played a major role in adding to the enormity of the protests, which was not the case earlier. “It was heartwarming to see the young generation speak up, ‘We want justice!’” said the celebrated writer, who has himself been highly vocal on social media on the matter.

Even the large and planned neighbourhood of Salt Lake City, which usually remains insulated from protest meetings and marches, had people coming out on the streets on August 14 night. “Being a resident of Salt Lake City, I have never witnessed such a huge crowd — all united for a common cause. The atmosphere was electrifying. People were tired yet resolute in their belief that their collective voice could spark real changes and bring justice to the young doctor,” said Anuradha Mitra, a resident.

Her sister-in-law Krishna Rajeshwari said, “I couldn’t just sit at home and watch this happen. My parents raised me to be independent and equal, and I am doing the same for my daughter. If we don’t get justice for this girl, it means we have been lying to ourselves and our daughters. We need to make a change for our kids’ future. Enough is enough.”

Homemaker Sumita Maitra, a resident of south Kolkata, said she felt it was her moral responsibility to step out that night. “It was like if I don’t protest now, then when? By participating in the protest, I felt I was with the poor parents who had lost daughter,” she said.

According to Srotaswini Bhowmik, a doctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin and the granddaughter of celebrated poet Sankha Ghosh, what Kolkata saw that night was nothing short of a miracle, with thousands of women coming out in protest to reclaim the night.

“This was not apolitical, but yes, non-partisan. Rape itself is political, so is speaking up against it. The system is being questioned. People in power have to deliver their duties. But dissent doesn’t always have to be coloured. It is as basic as that,” said Ms. Bhowmik, back in the U.S. after participating in the protest.

Suparna Ganguly, a lecturer, said: “A revolution takes time to unfold. Hopefully, things will get better. Sexual harassment at workplace and during transit has become the standard in our society. We ought to reclaim the night in that context. We ought to reclaim our night which patriarchy has long since stolen.”

