March 20, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - Kolkata

Officials of the Income Tax (IT) investigation wing are conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas in Kolkata on March 20, IT sources said.

Mr. Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas.

IT officials are conducting search operations at six locations of Mr. Biswas in the city on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search operations started this morning, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT