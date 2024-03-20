Officials of the Income Tax (IT) investigation wing are conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas in Kolkata on March 20, IT sources said.
Mr. Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas.
IT officials are conducting search operations at six locations of Mr. Biswas in the city on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The search operations started this morning, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT