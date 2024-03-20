ADVERTISEMENT

Income Tax department conducts searches at TMC leader Swarup Biswas's residence

March 20, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - Kolkata

Mr. Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas

PTI

Officials of the Income Tax (IT) investigation wing are conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas in Kolkata on March 20, IT sources said.

Mr. Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas.

IT officials are conducting search operations at six locations of Mr. Biswas in the city on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, they said.

The search operations started this morning, they added.

