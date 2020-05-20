In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

20 May 2020 20:15 IST

Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in Kolkata

An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph roared into West Bengal on May 20, dumping heavy rain and leaving a trail of destruction that left at least two people dead, officials said.

Cyclone Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans near latitude 21.65N & longitude 88.3E between 1530 & 1730 hrs IST of 20th May with wind speed of 155-165 gusting to 185 kmph, the IMD said in a tweet.

The rains and high-velocity winds will ebb away in Odisha by late Wednesday night. The strong winds and rain could continue till May 21 in West Bengal.

The turbulence will likely extend to Assam and Meghalaya, triggering heavy to very heavy rain on May 21.

