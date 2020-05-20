Kolkata

In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

20 May 2020 20:15 IST
Updated: 20 May 2020 21:17 IST
1 / 10

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan.
Photo: RajeevBhatt
A man walks down a street in Kolkata which was inundated with rain due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Amphan.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
Cyclone Amphan made landfall on the West Bengal Coast with wind speed of 110-120 kmph in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
A woman purchases vegetables in a heavy downpour due to the impact of the Super Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in Kolkata,
Photo: Reuters
Waves crash on the banks of the Ganga river in the backdrop of dark clouds covering the sky ahead of Cyclone Amphan's landfall in Kolkata on May 20.
Photo: PTI
Villagers repair a bank that was destroyed by sea waves at Bakkhali due to the landing of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Policemen remove a damaged structure from a road as super cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, at Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha on May 20, 2020.
Photo:PTI
The Kachuberia jetty collapses at Bakkhali due to the impact of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020.
Photo:PTI
Policeman Muzaffar Mondal braves the downpour due to Cyclone Amphan and stands guard on the Kolkata's arterial Red Road to perform his duty.
Photo:Suvojit Bagchi

Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in Kolkata

An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph roared into West Bengal on May 20, dumping heavy rain and leaving a trail of destruction that left at least two people dead, officials said.

Cyclone Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans near latitude 21.65N & longitude 88.3E between 1530 & 1730 hrs IST of 20th May with wind speed of 155-165 gusting to 185 kmph, the IMD said in a tweet.

The rains and high-velocity winds will ebb away in Odisha by late Wednesday night. The strong winds and rain could continue till May 21 in West Bengal.

Advertising
Advertising

The turbulence will likely extend to Assam and Meghalaya, triggering heavy to very heavy rain on May 21.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In National Other States Multimedia Photos Kolkata
disaster management
Orissa
West Bengal
cyclones