In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

1/10

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan. Photo: RajeevBhatt

A man walks down a street in Kolkata which was inundated with rain due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Amphan. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Cyclone Amphan made landfall on the West Bengal Coast with wind speed of 110-120 kmph in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

A woman purchases vegetables in a heavy downpour due to the impact of the Super Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in Kolkata, Photo: Reuters

Waves crash on the banks of the Ganga river in the backdrop of dark clouds covering the sky ahead of Cyclone Amphan's landfall in Kolkata on May 20. Photo: PTI

Villagers repair a bank that was destroyed by sea waves at Bakkhali due to the landing of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020. Photo: PTI

Policemen remove a damaged structure from a road as super cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, at Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha on May 20, 2020. Photo: PTI

The Kachuberia jetty collapses at Bakkhali due to the impact of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020. Photo: PTI