An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph roared into West Bengal on May 20, dumping heavy rain and leaving a trail of destruction that left at least two people dead, officials said.

Cyclone Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans near latitude 21.65N & longitude 88.3E between 1530 & 1730 hrs IST of 20th May with wind speed of 155-165 gusting to 185 kmph, the IMD said in a tweet.

The rains and high-velocity winds will ebb away in Odisha by late Wednesday night. The strong winds and rain could continue till May 21 in West Bengal.

The turbulence will likely extend to Assam and Meghalaya, triggering heavy to very heavy rain on May 21.

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan.

In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

All aboard: Business rivalries are put aside as shopkeepers and roadside hawkers get together for a game of carrom under the flyover in Gariahat, a hotspot for night-time sports.

Games under Kolkata’s Gariahat flyover

Body of work: At Kolkata’s Babu Ghat, men come to unwind with a traditional one-hour massage; the masseurs are a dwindling group of men from Girima village in Odisha’s Puri district who have been in the profession for generations.

The mystic masseurs of Kolkata’s Babu ghat

Durga Puja 2019 sees some unorthodox pandal themes

Riding the centuries: With its utility value, trams continue in service in Kolkata, despite complaints about its slow pace and a lack of investments to modernise the service. On a busy street at Dharmatala, a tram does not seem out of place among other vehicles.

A streetcar named Calcutta: trams are part of the city’s charm

Long journey: The Pontoon Bridge predating the Howrah Bridge.

Long journey of Howrah Bridge

