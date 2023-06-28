Improve quality of varsity education in Bengal: Governor

June 28, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on June 28 said his first objective is to bring about qualitative improvement in university education in the State.

Mr. Bose, who held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of 10 State-run universities at the North Bengal University in Siliguri, said that with the help of the State Government, the varsities should strive to make Bengal, the educational hub of the country.

"Our first objective is the qualitative improvement of university education in Bengal. Universities in Bengal should be the best in the nation," Mr. Bose told reporters after the meeting.

He said that the universities will strive together, holding hands with the government, to see that the new generation of Bengal becomes the best in the world.

"We will strive to achieve the goal of Bengal becoming the educational hub of the nation," he said.

The Governor said the Vice-Chancellors have the freedom and confidence to work for the betterment of the universities.

The Governor is also the Chancellor of all State-run universities.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bose was shown black flags by activists of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamool Congress, when his convoy was entering the campus of the University of North Bengal (UNB) in Siliguri.

The TMCP members also shouted "Go back" slogans.

Asked about his views after having visited various places which witnessed violence during the nomination filing for the ensuing panchayat elections, Mr. Bose said that he has been visiting ground zero and interacting with the victims, their relatives and a cross-section of society.

"Let me arrive at a conclusion and then will tell what action I propose to take," he said.

Mr. Bose visited Bhangore and Canning in South 24 Parganas district, where violence was reported to have taken place during the nominations.

