Imams urge people to observe Shab-e-Barat from homes

The Imams of West Bengal have urged people of the State to observe Shab-e-Barat from their homes and not to venture out. During Shab-e-Barat, members of the Muslim community visit the burial grounds and mosques at night to pray for the deceased of their families.

Observing that Muslims usually participate in a rally and visit the graves of relatives, a press statement by Bengal Imams’ Association urged the people to observe the lockdown and not to come out of their homes.

“There is an emotional attachment to the event, but considering the situation, we appeal to you to observe lockdown. This is for our good. Remember them (the relatives) from your homes,” the press statement by Imams’ Association chairman Mohammad Yahya said.

Members of the Mohameddan Burial Board that maintains four burial grounds in the city have urged the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to close these grounds on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Kolkata Mayor’s appeal

Responding to the appeal, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim also urged the people to stay inside their homes. “It is very essential that we maintain physical distancing and social distancing during this period. If we do not observe this, the disease will take our localities and families in its grasp,” Mr. Hakim said.

He urged the people to observe Shab-e-Barat from their homes and said that he has directed the KMC to close the burial grounds.

He also thanked the Imams for keeping the mosques closed. For the past couple of weeks, the Friday prayers at the mosques are not being held.

The Imams’ Association also added that after Shab-e-barat, it will be Friday and Azaan (prayers) in the mosques will continue.

“The Imams will continue the prayers with four to five people. Please do not crowd the mosques and offer prayers at your homes,” the statement added.