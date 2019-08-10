Illegal gutka, pan masala units unearthed in Odisha; one held

A series of recent police raids has revealed that Berhampur is a major centre for manufacture and trading of illegal gutka and pan masala in Odisha.

On Friday, the Berhampur Sadar police station personnel raided an illegal manufacturing unit of gutka and pan masala at Baunsiapalli and seized machinery and raw materials used for its production.

48 bags seized

Forty-eight bags of illegally manufactured gutka were seized while it was being transported in a passenger bus from the Berhampur bus stand. One person involved in its transportation was arrested.

On Thursday night, an illegal manufacturing unit of gutka at Panigrahipentha Street was raided.

According to Berhampur Additional Superintendent of Police Pravat Routray, these raids are part of continuing operations against illegal manufacturers and traders of gutka and pan masala.

On August 3, two illegal manufacturing units of gutka and pan masala at Bhutapalli and Borigaon under the Berhampur Sadar police station were raided and two persons arrested.

On the same day, another unit was unearthed at Sarguna Street under the Badabazar police station of Berhampur. Four persons were arrested.

On August 6, three persons were arrested when the police raided and sealed an illegal gutka manufacturing unit operating in the Bhairabi Nagar area of Berhampur Sadar police station.

Small units

All these were using small packing units in houses on different streets to manufacture fake versions of popular gutka and pan masala brands. It is suspected that a large portion of their produce was being sent to other parts of the State.

In January this year, around 50 sacks of illegal gutka were seized from an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation bus in Bhubaneswar.

Investigation had revealed that the seized product had been sent from Berhampur.