CBI summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 21 served a notice on wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for questioning in connection with an alleged ‘illegal’ coal mining case involving “mastermind” Anup Majhi and others, said an agency official.
“A team visited the residence of Mr. Banerjee’s wife to deliver the notice for questioning on Sunday itself,” the official said. It is learnt that Ms. Banerjee was not home when the CBI team reached there. She is reported to have told the agency officials she would get in touch with them.
In November 2020, the agency had registered the case of alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Majora collieries. Among those named was Mr. Majhi, two general managers of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Chief Security Officer and two other officials of the Security department of ECL.
Unknown officials of the Railway and the Central Industrial Security Force were also under the scanner for facilitating theft and transportation of coal.
After registering the FIR, the CBI had also carried out searches at 45 locations across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Mr. Majhi and his main accomplice, Binay Mishra, are allegedly absconding. Look-out circulars have been issued by the CBI against the accused persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath